An Amherstburg bridge some residents consider an area landmark will be demolished.

The bow-string arch bridge, on Concession Road 2 North, is sometimes thought of as the little sister to the better known crossing near St. Joseph Church.

Council has decided to spend about $1.2-million to replace the smaller 80-year-old bridge with a new span which meets provincial standards.

Town administration say the nearly $1-million cost to rehabilitate the current bridge wouldn't widen the bridge or eliminate load restrictions.

Another option to build a similar looking bridge would cost the town nearly $2-million.

“As much as it would be nice to keep it, I don’t think the appetite was there with the cost to keep it,” says Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

Some residents opposed the replacement of the bridge, suggesting the town was losing its history.

“I don’t want to lose our history and culture either” says DiCarlo. “But the bigger issue is the bigger bow-string arch bridge and that is what people associate with the town.”