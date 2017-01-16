Peel Regional Police have issued an Amber Alert for 15 year old Alyssa Langille of Mississauga who they believe was abducted by two male suspects.

Alyssa is described as female, white, 5 foot 2 inches, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey sweatpants, and black and red "Air Jordan" running shoes.

One suspect is described as male, 24 years old, 6 foot 2 inches, slim build, with brown eyes and brown skin. He was wearing a green long sleeve shirt, grey vest, and orange turban. The second suspect is described as male, South Asian, with black hair.

The suspect vehicle is a silver or grey minivan which was last seen southboud on Saint Barbara Blvd in Mississauga around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

According to police a witness reported seeing two men exit a vehicle and force a female into the vehicle. A short time later Alyssa was reported missing by her family leading police to believe she was the teen witnessed being abducted.

Monday morning police told CP24 that Alyssa had gone missing before but not under these kind of circumstances. Peel Police said that she was reported missing towards the end of last year but that she came home of her own accord. Police told CP24 that they have not confirmed concerns from the family that she may be involved in the sex trade industry but it is part of their investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).