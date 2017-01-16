Featured
Amber Alert cancelled for Mississauga teen
An Amber Alert was issued for Alyssa Langille by Peel Regional Police on Monday, January 16, 2017. (Courtesy Peel Regional Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 5:30AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 11:13AM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say that a 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
The Amber alert was issued early Monday.
Police said witnesses had reported seeing two men force the girl into a grey Honda Odyssey minivan early Sunday afternoon and then drive off.
Const. Bancroft Wright says the girl is alive, but he isn't sure about her condition.
Photos
Photo of the suspect vehicle taken Sunday, January 15, 2017 in Mississauga. (Courtesy Peel Regional Police)
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
Windsor Weather Change city
1 °CLight rainMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10