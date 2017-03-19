Featured
Altercation on city bus leaves one man in serious condition
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 10:58AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 19, 2017 7:14PM EDT
A 50-year-old man is in serious condition following an incident on a city bus Saturday night.
Police found a knife at the scene, but say nobody was stabbed.
A man in his early 20s is in custody.
Police say it happened at the intersection of Drouillard Road and Seminole Steet around 9 p.m.
No word on charges yet as police continue the investigation.
Police say the two men are unknown to each other.
