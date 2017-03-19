

CTV Windsor





A 50-year-old man is in serious condition following an incident on a city bus Saturday night.

Police found a knife at the scene, but say nobody was stabbed.

A man in his early 20s is in custody.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Drouillard Road and Seminole Steet around 9 p.m.

No word on charges yet as police continue the investigation.

Police say the two men are unknown to each other.