Last fall's flooding event in Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore has resulted in almost 550 applications to the provincial government for money.

The application deadline for the Disaster Recovery Assistance of Ontario Program was yesterday.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs says so far it has paid out $86,000 to applicants.

The program helps people, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations cover emergency expenses and repairs to replace essential property following a natural disaster.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the claims from the torrential rain at the end of September, in Windsor, Lakeshore and Tecumseh amounted to about $108-million in damages.