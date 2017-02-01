Featured
Almost 550 applications for disaster recovery assistance due to flood
Debris left over from the flooding in Windsor and Tecumseh. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:19PM EST
Last fall's flooding event in Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore has resulted in almost 550 applications to the provincial government for money.
The application deadline for the Disaster Recovery Assistance of Ontario Program was yesterday.
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs says so far it has paid out $86,000 to applicants.
The program helps people, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations cover emergency expenses and repairs to replace essential property following a natural disaster.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the claims from the torrential rain at the end of September, in Windsor, Lakeshore and Tecumseh amounted to about $108-million in damages.
