It was a busy weekend for provincial police in Essex County conducting Operation Impact over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Police say 296 charges were laid:

-Speeding Charges-227

-Seatbelt Charges---3

-Distracted Driving Charges---1

-Hazardous Moving Violations---63

-Impaired Driving/Exceed 80 Mgs---1

-Warn Range Suspensions---1

Essex County OPP officers investigated 29 motor vehicle collisions this year between Oct. 6 - Oct. 9, compared to 38 last year at this time.

Police are reminding drivers that although enforcement initiatives are held throughout holiday weekends during the year, officers are and will continue to enforce these infractions every day.

"A reduction in the number of motor vehicle collisions investigated by OPP members across Essex County this past Thanksgiving as compared to last year is refreshing news," says Detachment Commander Glenn Miller.

“The instances of motorist not adhering to posted speed limit signs continues to be identified as a concern with Essex County OPP members laying the highest number of speeding charges throughout West Region.”

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent police officers held R.I.D.E. programs in Chatham and Tilbury on Sunday . Out of 285 vehicles checked, police say there were no impaired charges.