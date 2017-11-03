

CTV Windsor





A 26-year-old Windsor man has been charged related to several tires getting slashed near Giles Avenue.

Windsor police began an investigation on Oct. 22, into multiple vehicle tires damaged during the early morning hours, beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Through the investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect. Police are thanking the public for sharing the information and video.

Investigators contacted the suspect and he willingly attended headquarters on Thursday, where he was subsequently placed under arrest.

The Windsor Police Property Crimes Unit continues to investigate and are in the process of obtaining statements from complainants.

The Windsor man is charged with five counts of mischief. Police say additional charges are anticipated. He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.