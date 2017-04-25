

A 45-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police say he was speeding down Riverside Drive.

Patrol officers say they saw the motorcycle going east on Riverside Drive from Goyeau Street on Sunday.

Officers maintained a visual, caught up to the motorcycle as it continued eastbound on Riverside Drive East at Strabane Avenue, and obtained a rear licence plate number.

It was confirmed that the motorcycle had a driver and a rear passenger.

Officers activated their emergency lights and siren, but police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to stop and continued driving eastbound at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle allegedly drove onto the grass, then along a sidewalk, dangerously close to pedestrians, then back onto the roadway.

In the interest of public safety, the officers chose not to pursue the motorcycle.

At about 7:55 p.m., officers located the involved motorcycle, the male driver, and female passenger in a parking lot in near Lassaline Avenue and East Gate Estates.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jackie Todd Burkoski, was arrested at the scene.

At the time of the arrest, police say he had a quantity of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine. He also had outstanding arrest warrants for breaching a recognizance condition and a surety removal.

In addition to the arrest warrants, he faces new charges including:

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Operate a motor vehicle while disqualified X4

· Breach recognizance

· Possession of suspected cannabis marijuana

· Possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

· Numerous Highway Traffic Act/Rules of the Road Offences

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4112, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com