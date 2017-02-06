Featured
Alleged knife-wielding robber sought by Windsor police
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 3:14PM EST
Windsor police are looking for a man who allegedly brandished a knife at a Wyandotte Street restaurant on Friday.
Police say a man walked into a restaurant in the 1900 block of Wyandotte Street West around 9:40 p.m., approached the counter, brandished a knife and demanded money.
The clerk handed over a quantity of cash and the man then left the store on foot heading westbound.
No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect was described as a black man, with a thin build, about 5’7” and roughly 35-40 years old. He was wearing a dark leather jacket and a black toque.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com
