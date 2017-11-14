

CTV Windsor





A 48-year-old Tecumseh man is facing an impaired driving charge after a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Members of Chatham-Kent OPP were conducting radar enforcement on the 401 near Orford Road when they observed a westbound vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr.

Police say the radar registered a speed over 140 kilometres an hour.

Members conducted a traffic stop and while speaking with the driver, the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol.

The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

Upon further investigation, the driver, David Fenkanyn, 48, of Tecumseh, was charged with driving a vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 1 to answer to the charge.