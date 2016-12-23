

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man faces charges after allegedly breaking into a home in Leamington.

The OPP say they were called to a home on Fischer Crescent around 4 a.m. on Dec 15, after a woman woke up and found a man inside.

Police say the woman confronted the man, who then fled on foot with the woman’s purse.

The OPP say they conducted an extensive search of the neighborhood and found a suspect after a short foot chase about two hours later.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for a number of other thefts in Essex County.

Jonathan Grosse, 24, remains in custody.

He is charged with four counts of break and enter and committing an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and theft of a motor vehicle.