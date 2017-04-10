Featured
Alleged drunk driver arrested after two-vehicle crash on Manning Road
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 10:18AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 10:21AM EDT
A 65-year-old Tecumseh man is facing impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.
Police responded to the minor collision on Manning Road near Tecumseh Road at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
It involved a grey Chevrolet and a black Hyundai.
Officers say the driver of the Hyundai exhibited signs of impairment. He was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was impounded.
Darrell Maxwell, 65, of Tecumseh, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and care or control of a motor vehicle exceeding 80 Milligrams of alcohol.
He will appear in a Windsor court on April 26 to answer to the charges.
