Windsor police have charged a 34-year-old man with drug trafficking after a meth bust.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Drug and Gun Unit launched an investigation on Sept. 28 after receiving information that a man was actively trafficking methamphetamine.

Officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for his home.

On Tuesday at about 4:45 p.m., officers from the DIGS Unit arrested the suspect man in the 3400 block of Erskine Street without incident.

Following the arrest, the search warrant was executed upon the residence.

Police seized 15.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine with a total street value of approximately $1,570, and $585 in Canadian currency, three cells phones, digital scales, one double bladed knife.

Michael Damphousse-Pratt, 34, from Windsor, is charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance - suspected methamphetamine, one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking - suspected methamphetamine.

