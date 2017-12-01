Alleged cocaine trafficker arrested in Harrow
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 10:06AM EST
A 27-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after police seized $15,000 worth of cocaine in Harrow.
On Tuesday, members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the RCMP arrested a man on Queen Street in Harrow and seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine.
Mitchell Miehls, 27, of Windsor will appear in a Windsor court on Jan. 22 to answer to the charge of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
A motor vehicle, a quantity of Canadian currency and other evidentiary items related to the offence were seized also by police.