

CTV Windsor





A 27-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after police seized $15,000 worth of cocaine in Harrow.

On Tuesday, members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the RCMP arrested a man on Queen Street in Harrow and seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine.

Mitchell Miehls, 27, of Windsor will appear in a Windsor court on Jan. 22 to answer to the charge of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

A motor vehicle, a quantity of Canadian currency and other evidentiary items related to the offence were seized also by police.