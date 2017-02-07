Featured
Alleged car thief busted after crashing into Tim Hortons
A Blue Pontiac Wave crashed into a Tim Hortons on Goyeau in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 9:35AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 7, 2017 3:37PM EST
Windsor police have arrested an alleged car thief after he crashed into a downtown Tim Hortons.
One person was taken to hospital after a knife-point car theft in the 1200 block of Askion Avenue Askin Avenue on Tuesday morning.
Windsor police were searching the area with the K9 unit and going door-to-door looking for information.
Police say they caught the wanted man when the stolen Blue Pontiac wave smashed into the Tim Hortons on Goyeau.
The 24-year-old suspect was arrested and the car recovered.
The Windsor Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.