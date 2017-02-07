

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested an alleged car thief after he crashed into a downtown Tim Hortons.

One person was taken to hospital after a knife-point car theft in the 1200 block of Askion Avenue Askin Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Windsor police were searching the area with the K9 unit and going door-to-door looking for information.

Police say they caught the wanted man when the stolen Blue Pontiac wave smashed into the Tim Hortons on Goyeau.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested and the car recovered.

The Windsor Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident.