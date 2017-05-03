Featured
Alleged assault with noxious substance at Kennedy High School
Ambulances at Kennedy High School in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (Gord Bacon / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:03PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:16PM EDT
Windsor police and EMS were called to Kennedy High School on Tecumseh road late Wednesday afternoon after an alleged assault with a noxious substance.
Police say several youth ran into the school for help, but they are not students of Kennedy.
They needed inside to wash their eyes with water.
A caller to the CTV newsroom says three ambulances were on scene for medical assistance.
