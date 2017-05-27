Featured
All clear after suspicious package found outside WFCU Centre
Windsor police investigate a suspicious package found near the roundabout in front of the WFCU Centre Friday. (AM800/Kathie McMann)
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 10:50AM EDT
There were some tense moments outside of the WFCU Centre Friday night during the middle of the semi final game of the Memorial Cup.
The Windsor police bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious package.
Police received a call around 8 p.m. about an unmarked bag left in a roundabout.
Officers determined there was no need to evacuate the area and the all clear was given just after 9 p.m.
