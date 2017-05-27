

There were some tense moments outside of the WFCU Centre Friday night during the middle of the semi final game of the Memorial Cup.

The Windsor police bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious package.

Police received a call around 8 p.m. about an unmarked bag left in a roundabout.

Officers determined there was no need to evacuate the area and the all clear was given just after 9 p.m.