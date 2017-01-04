

Windsor police say an alert citizen helped nab an alleged drunk driver with a blood alcohol level almost six times over the legal limit.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident at 1925 Division Rd involving a Silver Dodge Ram Pickup truck.

A citizen witnessed the truck smash into a traffic light pole, knocking the pole down into the roadway.

The truck then fled the scene, continuing to drive in an erratic manner, at times weaving into oncoming traffic. The citizen contacted police and provided location updates.

The truck ended up pulling off the road into a parking lot in the 1800 block of Provincial Road. As the truck came to a stop in the lot it drove over a parking curb and struck a Fire Route sign.

Police say when they arrived shortly afterward, they found an extremely impaired driver behind the wheel of the involved truck.

The man was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters.

Officers say the arrested driver registered blood alcohol levels of almost six times over the legal limit.

He was brought to a local hospital for assessment due to his reported dangerous level of impairment.

The man was later medically cleared, and returned to headquarters.

The 50-year-old driver from Windsor will be charged with impaired driving, exceed breath test, and fail to remain at the scene of an accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com