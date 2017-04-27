Featured
Alert motorist helps police nab alleged drunk driver in Tecumseh
An alert motorist is being credited with helping nab an alleged drunk driver in Tecumseh.
Essex County OPP received a report from the motorist of a possible impaired driver on Lesperance Road on Wednesday at 10:20 p.m.
The concerned caller told police they had observed a black Ford truck weaving on the roadway, driving through a red light and driving onto a sidewalk, before pulling into a church parking lot.
Police quickly located the driver and vehicle. Officers say the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.
Curtis Verbridge, 28, of Tecumseh, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired and motor vehicle driver in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol. He will appear in a Windsor courtroom on May 11, 2017 to answer to the charges.
His driver licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.
The OPP in Essex County commend motorists for contacting police when they observe potential impaired drivers. It is imperative that the public plays part in helping police to keep their communities safe.
