Alarm alerts Windsor business owner to break-in
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 9:10PM EDT
Windsor Police have laid charges after a suspect was spotted during a break and enter in progress at a downtown business.
Police say officers on patrol were stopped by the owner of a business in the 200-block of Wyandotte St. West around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
The man told police he received a phone call from his alarm company, and drove to his business to witness a suspect inside the store gathering different items.
The store owner was heading towards the police station when he encountered the officers.
When they arrived on scene, police say they located a man loading numerous items from the business onto a dolly cart as he exited the back of the building.
Officers arrested the man without incident and found a screwdriver and hammer in his possession.
A 35-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and break and enter instruments.