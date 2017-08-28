

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police have laid charges after a suspect was spotted during a break and enter in progress at a downtown business.

Police say officers on patrol were stopped by the owner of a business in the 200-block of Wyandotte St. West around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

The man told police he received a phone call from his alarm company, and drove to his business to witness a suspect inside the store gathering different items.

The store owner was heading towards the police station when he encountered the officers.

When they arrived on scene, police say they located a man loading numerous items from the business onto a dolly cart as he exited the back of the building.

Officers arrested the man without incident and found a screwdriver and hammer in his possession.

A 35-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and break and enter instruments.