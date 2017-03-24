

CTV Windsor





An airshow is returning to Windsor after a six year absence.

Airshow YQG will go ahead as planned rain or shine during the last weekend of May.

A special appearance by the iconic Snowbirds is expected.

The last airshow in Windsor was in 2011.

The event is being hosted by the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association and Kids In Flight, which is a charitable group supporting kids with cancer.

It all takes flight at the Windsor Airport.

Admission will be $25 per car load or $5 for anyone coming to the event without a vehicle.