Calling it a homelessness crisis, an agency in Windsor has issued a call for help.

Street Help has been supplying homeless people in Windsor-Essex with meals, hygiene products and sleeping bags for 17 years.

But administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger says they have seen a substantial increase in the number of people who need assistance.

“I was in shock, literally flabbergasted at the numbers,” says Wilson-Furlonger. “We were down to 24 sleeping bags and that was in the first week of September. We've never had that happen before."

On average, Wilson-Furlonger says they help 200 people a day But she notes that number has climbed to almost 300 this year.

Wilson-Furlonger tells CTV Windsor they need more sleeping bags to help those in need get through the winter.

The shelter is located at 964 Wyandotte St. E.

The not for profit organization does not receive provincial funding, so staff have started a GoFundMe page asking for help.