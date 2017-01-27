Featured
Admitted killer Matthew Brush addresses court
Cassandra Kaake is shown in this undated photo. (MollyMatters.org)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 1:24PM EST
A LaSalle man who admitted to killing a pregnant Windsor woman in 2014, is addressing the court on Friday during his sentencing hearing.
Matthew Brush, 28, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Cassandra Kaake, who was seven months pregnant at the time.
CTV’s Michelle Maluske has details from the courtroom:
