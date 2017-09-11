Adjournment expected as trial starts for aides to Ontario ex-premier McGuinty
A general view taken on Sunday, May 18, 2014 of remains of the 800-megawatt gas-fired power plant in Mississauga which had it's construction canceled by the then-Liberal Government of Ontario, prior to the provincial general election of 2011. Ontario Provincial Police have laid criminal charges against two aides to former premier Dalton McGuinty in connection with the deletion of documents related to two cancelled gas plants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 6:00AM EDT
TORONTO - A trial of two former top political aides in the Ontario premier's office is slated to begin in Toronto today.
David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged with breach of trust, mischief and unlawful use of a computer.
The politically sensitive case involves allegations of illicit email destruction in the office of former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty.
The emails were about the Liberals' decision to cancel two gas plants just before the 2011 election, costing taxpayers about $1.1 billion.
Both accused deny any wrongdoing.
Livingston's lawyer says he plans to seek an immediate adjournment so the defence can go over documents the prosecution handed over only recently.