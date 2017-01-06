

CTV Windsor





Provincial police in Essex County have charged a former Kingsville fire chief with six additional counts of sexual related offences, stemming from an investigation initiated in December of 2016.

Robert Kissner, 60,of Kingsville, appeared in a Windsor court on Jan. 5.

He has been formally charged with the following offences relating to three additional victims:

-Sexual assault x 3

-Sexual exploitation x 2

-Sexual interference

Police say Kissner has been released on his own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date to answer to these additional charges.

OPP would still like to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident or any other to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.