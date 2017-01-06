Featured
Additional charges laid against former Kingsville fire chief
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 4:58PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2017 5:03PM EST
Provincial police in Essex County have charged a former Kingsville fire chief with six additional counts of sexual related offences, stemming from an investigation initiated in December of 2016.
Robert Kissner, 60,of Kingsville, appeared in a Windsor court on Jan. 5.
He has been formally charged with the following offences relating to three additional victims:
-Sexual assault x 3
-Sexual exploitation x 2
-Sexual interference
Police say Kissner has been released on his own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date to answer to these additional charges.
OPP would still like to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident or any other to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.