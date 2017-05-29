

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP followed up on three outstanding investigations from incidents at Rondeau Provincial Park during the May long weekend.

Three campsite permit holders have been charged with 'Failing to restore camp-site to original condition', under the Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Act, which carries a $125 fine.

There are several more permit holders OPP and Park Wardens will be speaking with.

A suspect who is a young person as defined in the Youth Criminal Justice Act has been spoken to in regards to property missing from the campground and arrangements have been made to have this property returned.

After several days of investigation, a man has been arrested and charged for an incident that occurred at the park on May 20.

Police say the man was found in the park unlawfully after hours and when a park warden attempted to apprehend him, the man assaulted the warden and took actions to obstruct the warden in the execution of his duties.

Lawrence "DeDe" Cato, 19, of Chatham, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

He will appear in a Chatham, Ontario court on July 7, 2017 to answer to the charges.

Anyone with any information on the incidents mentioned in this message is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667.