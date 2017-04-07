

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his friend, has been released from custody.

William Green, 53, was released from custody on Thursday after his family agreed to put up $63,000 in sureties. That is money his family is willing to lose if Green violates any of his court-ordered conditions.

Green is charged in connection with the death of Michael Holmberg-Chaplin. Police found the 59-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in an Elsmere Avenue duplex on March 18.

Holmberg-Chaplin died in hospital later that day.

Officers seized a gun and arrested Green at the house.

Green has been released on the condition he stays at his Elsmere Avenue home unless escorted.

Green also cannot possess or consume unprescribed drugs or alcohol, and can’t go anywhere that sells alcohol.

He is also forbidden from communicating with the Holmberg-Chaplin's family or any witnesses to the crime.