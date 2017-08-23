

CTV Windsor





Damage has been estimated at $100,000 after a fire in LaSalle.

The fire department responded to a blaze at a duplex in the 1500 block of Durocher Drive near Windsor Crossing just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was injured, as neighbours made sure no one was inside the home.

But a family of four has been displaced.

LaSalle Fire Chief Dave Sutton tells CTV Windsor when firefighters arrived, neighbours were battling back the flames with a garden hose.

Sutton adds the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, while they cooled off hot spots for the next hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Sutton says it appears to be accidental.