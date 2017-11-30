Accidental electrical failure causes Victoria Ave fire
Firefighters were called to a house fire at 1518 Victoria Ave., in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 9:59AM EST
Windsor fire officials say accidental electrical failure caused a house fire on Victoria Avenue.
Firefighters were called to 1518 Victoria Wednesday night.
Damage is listed at $175,000.
Officials say the building was under renovation and there were no injuries.