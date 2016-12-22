

CTV Windsor





The John McGivney Children’s Centre in Windsor is embarking on an ambitious project that is now off to a good start.

“In Honour of the Ones We Love” and “Drive Fore The Cure” worked together to raise $50,000.

They collected the donations through a few fundraisers and golf tournaments.

The money will be used to build an accessible playground at the centre on Matchette Road.

“It’s long over-due and I think it’s very important that every child has the right playground to play and grow and have a wonderful time” says Anita Imperioli of In Honour of the Ones We Love.

Officials hope to begin construction in the spring.

But Danielle Mulvey at the Children’s Centre says they have to raise a lot more money to make the playground a reality.

“That is our dream playground,” says Mulvey. “The full budget for the whole playground is about $600,000 and that would be with all the ground prep and all the aspects that would make it truly, the accessible, community playground that we are hoping for.”