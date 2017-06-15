

CTV Windsor





Almost 300,000 Windsor-built minivans are being recalled due to a wiring problem.

Officials say the problem could cause the driver-side front airbag to deploy without warning.

The recall affects 2011 and 2012 Dodge Grand Caravans.

The company says wiring can chafe against the steering wheel trim eventually leading to a short circuit.

In a statement, FCA says it is aware of a number of minor injuries related to the problem, but no accidents.

Dealers will inspect and replace the wiring in the recalled vehicles for free, and will add an additional protective coating.