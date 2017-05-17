

CTV Windsor





About 1,200 Grade 8 students from 25 Greater Essex County District School Board schools are learning about skilled trades this week at St. Clair College.

Students spent the day at the college Wednesday and were given the opportunity to attend two of 14 trades workshops of their choice being offered by St. Clair staff and community volunteers.

This is the third year the public board has partnered with St. Clair College, and Recruitment Officer Laiman Ng says it's critical to educate students as early as possible.

"We will hope to continue to follow up with these students as they move onto grades 9,10,11,12" says Ng.

Mark Lokun, the OYAP Coordinator for the Greater Essex County District School Board, says now is a good time for these students to think about a career as an electrician or plumber.

"Students entering into skilled trades are pretty much at this point in time guaranteed jobs" says Lokun. "Due to the fact that a lot of these skilled trades people that are currently out there now are going to be retiring within the next five to ten years."

St. Clair College is also hosting the Amazing Skills Challenge, when 1800 students from both the public and separate school boards will learn about different careers.