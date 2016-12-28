Featured
A third of people say they still text while driving
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 3:57PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 5:18PM EST
Texting while driving has become an all too familiar scene for police.
Some 33 per cent of respondents to a poll conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association admit they have texted while stopped behind the wheel of their vehicle at a red light in the last month.
CAA Vice President of Public Affairs, Jeff Walker, believes the numbers are troubling.
“The effect of texting at a red light lingers well after the light turns green, making it a dangerous driving habit,” says Walker.
CTV News spoke to several people, who say they see it happen almost every day.
Windsor police Staff Sgt. Dave Kigar says people may think it’s okay because they are stopped, but it’s not.
“You're still operating a vehicle whether you're stopped or not,” says Kigar.
He adds police are exploring ways to curb texting behind the wheel. Some options under consideration include having officers go undercover on city buses and in construction zones.
“It’s socially unacceptable to drive drunk and that’s where we need to get with texting,” Walker says.
