A meeting set for Sunday will rally support for patients in diluted chemotherapy case
Complainants in the diluted chemotherapy class action lawsuit are discussing their options at a meeting Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in Windsor.
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 1:49PM EST
A support group is being formed while complainants in the diluted chemotherapy class action lawsuit wait to hear from a judge about a settlement.
Some patients objected to the amount involved in the settlement and told a judge they'd receive only $1500 each. One of the more vocal activists, Louise Martens, received eight rounds of diluted chemotherapy. She says it's important that victims support each other through the process.
A meeting is set for 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the Moose Lodge on Tecumseh Road West. Martens says the meeting will focus on getting new lawyers and seeking help from various agencies.
In 2012 and 2013, 1200 people in Ontario and New Brunswick including 290 in Windsor-Essex received watered down doses of chemotherapy drugs.
