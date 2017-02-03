

A lottery home winner is getting a closer look at his prize.

89 year old Harold Hall was the big winner of the Brentwood Lottery which was drawn on January 18th.

Hall has lived in the same home in the village Gesto his entire life, and has already said he has no plans on leaving. But he’s taking a look at the $371,000 home in Kingsville before deciding what to do with it.

The lottery raises funds for addiction treatment programs at the Brentwood Recovery Home in Windsor.