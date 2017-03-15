

CTV Windsor





No one was injured but nine tenants from a multi-unit building on Martindale Street are displaced following an early morning fire.

Crews were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at 1654 Martindale St.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the second-floor of the three-storey, five-unit building.

The building had just been newly renovated and the owner ells CTV News that all four units had working smoke alarms which was confirmed by Windsor Fire.

The fire was brought under control about a half-hour later and the Red Cross was called to help find shelter for the victims.

Investigators say that the fire began in the sofa of the lower front unit the building.

The cause is undetermined but damage to the building is set at $200,000.

No one was injured in the fire.