Officials say a nine-month-old baby boy was found safe inside the back of a vehicle allegedly involved in a police chase in Amherstburg Monday morning.

Amherstburg police have a 26-year-old man in custody following a pursuit and the Children's Aid Society has been contacted.

Police say the initial investigation began in Leamington on a report of a theft and possible child abduction.

The vehicle was spotted in Amherstburg Monday morning and police followed it at a distance due to safety concerns after the suspect vehicle hit several obejcts.

The vehicle eventually ended up stopping on the front lawn of a home on Fort St.

A 26-year old man is facing several charges including failing to stop and other driving-related offences.

Police are continuing their investigation.