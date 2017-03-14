Featured
9-month-old safe after police chase in Amherstburg
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 12:31PM EDT
Officials say a nine-month-old baby boy was found safe inside the back of a vehicle allegedly involved in a police chase in Amherstburg Monday morning.
Amherstburg police have a 26-year-old man in custody following a pursuit and the Children's Aid Society has been contacted.
Police say the initial investigation began in Leamington on a report of a theft and possible child abduction.
The vehicle was spotted in Amherstburg Monday morning and police followed it at a distance due to safety concerns after the suspect vehicle hit several obejcts.
The vehicle eventually ended up stopping on the front lawn of a home on Fort St.
A 26-year old man is facing several charges including failing to stop and other driving-related offences.
Police are continuing their investigation.
