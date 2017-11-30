

CTV Windsor





St. Clair College officials say 600 students have withdrawn since the strike ended.

Michael Silvaggi, associate vice president of student services and registrar, says the students are hoping to apply for a fresh start in January.

"The college is taking applications from students for January in the same program - or new program depending if a seat is available," says Silvaggi.

"Some students have expressed the momentum is not there and the break was too long."

It was a five week layoff while college faculty members were on strike.

He says there might be another bump on Monday and Tuesday. The deadline to withdraw from this semester is Dec. 5.

Silvaggi says generally the numbers aren't out of line of students who normally drop out.

The college is still waiting to see the impact of the bottom line.

The intake is looking for strong for international students in the next semester after the new year.