Windsor police report a 36-year-old man is now facing an assault with a weapon charge following Saturday afternoon's stabbing and more could be pending.

Investigators tell CTV News a man was stabbed in front of the Enwin Utilities building at Ouellette Avenue near Elliot Street around 2 p.m.

A 52-year-old man was sent to hospital with none life threatening injuries.

Another man is in police custody.

Police had a section of the sidewalk taped off while the investigation took place.

Police say the men are from Windsor and are "known to each other."