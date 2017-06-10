Featured
36-year-old man charged following downtown stabbing
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 3:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 11, 2017 3:31PM EDT
Windsor police report a 36-year-old man is now facing an assault with a weapon charge following Saturday afternoon's stabbing and more could be pending.
Investigators tell CTV News a man was stabbed in front of the Enwin Utilities building at Ouellette Avenue near Elliot Street around 2 p.m.
A 52-year-old man was sent to hospital with none life threatening injuries.
Another man is in police custody.
Police had a section of the sidewalk taped off while the investigation took place.
Police say the men are from Windsor and are "known to each other."
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.