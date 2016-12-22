

CTV Windsor





2016 has been a busy year for Crime Stoppers Windsor-Essex

Constable Amanda Allen tells CTV Windsor they have received about 1,800 anonymous tips from the public.

Allen says the information from those tips were passed onto multiple police agencies. They led to 89 arrests and resulted in 246 charges.

“The tips also helped clear more than 100 cases” says Allen.

Tipsters receive cold hard cash for information that leads to an arrest. Depending on the crime, you can receive up to $2,000.

This year, Crime Stoppers Windsor Essex authorized more than $21,000 as rewards for tips.

“We cannot put a dollar value on how important it is to get information to police” says Allen.

Other stats for 2016 show the anonymous tips led to the seizure of six guns and $940,000 worth of drugs.

The agency also launched “Windsor’s Most Wanted”, which featured three suspects wanted in the City’s first murder of 2016.

Crime Stoppers Windsor-Essex also won a provincial award for a video about a series of break and enters.