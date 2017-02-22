

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man following a homicide Tuesday evening.

Windsor police were investigating what they called a “shooting incident” after a man arrived at hospital around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday suffering from an apparent gun shot. Later in the evening the 19-year-old victim died as a result of his injuries and the investigation became an homicide case.

Their investigation led police to a home at 760 University Ave. E near Louis Ave. Throughout the investigation a suspect was identified and police were able to make an arrest at an address in the 8700 block of Riverside Drive east.

A 45-year-old man is in custody but police have not said what charges he may be facing.

It is the first homicide in Windsor in 2017.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com