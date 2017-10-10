

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





A young teenager has been charged in connection with the accessible playground fire at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh.

Fire crews and the OPP arrived shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday to find eight-foot high flames covering the rubberized base of the playground.

Tecumseh firefighters quickly doused the fire, leaving a thick, black smoke hanging in the air.

Police confirm a 13-year-old boy has been charged with arson, and will appear in court at a later date.

Dedicated in 2004, the Rotary Centennial Playground was once fully accessible – but officials say it is now destroyed.

"The director from the parks was here earlier, and he said it's a significant amount of money to have this replaced,” says Capt. Larry Morand of Tecumseh Fire and Rescue.

Town of Tecumseh officials believe losses could easily top $400,000, and it may be next year before the equipment is replaced.

“I would think for safety reasons, it would have to be totally redone, because you're talking children on play equipment, so you want to be sure it's safe" adds Morand.